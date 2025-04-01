Local singles night! 35-50 years old in Hitchin

By katie hogan
Contributor
Published 1st Apr 2025, 19:43 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2025, 08:48 BST
Relaxed singles night!
A laidback evening to meet other singles in your area. Join us in The Barn (at The Vic, Hitchin) for a drink, chat & flirt! Ages 35-50.

Welcome to the Lonely Herts Club - Love Is In The Barn Singles Mixer!

Join us in The Barn at The Victoria, Hitchin on Wednesday 9th April at 7pm. Sick of swiping? We want to take dating offline again, so grab your single friends or bring yourself along to our regular Hertfordshire singles mixer.

This is a fun, relaxed event hosted by friends (not a couple!) Katie & Kieran.

The venue

This is not a speed dating event, but a relaxed singles mixer. Your hosts are on hand to make you feel comfortable, but the night is yours to mix with other singles. There will be some ice breaker games around the room and you'll be offered a prosecco or soft drink on arrival.

Our events are for single people who are prepared to mingle, they are not structured hand-holding events - if that is what you are looking for then we would recommend a speed dating style event instead.

Grab a drink from the bar and get mingling... See you there!

To see what you can expect from our night, follow us:

Instagram: @lonelyhertsclubx

Facebook: Lonely Herts Club

