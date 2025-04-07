Local non-profit family support service to open two new Dacorum venues this spring

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Healthy Opportunities Sling Library is a non-profit organisation supporting local families to safely and comfortably use baby carriers and slings, opening two new Dacorum locations this spring hoping to reach and support even more families.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Healthy Opportunities Sling Library, which was originally known as Harpenden Sling Library at it’s inception in 2012, now offers support to families across Hertfordshire by way of regular library sessions and home visits. The Sling Library offers up to date, evidence based information and education on safely and comfortably using infant carriers and slings.

The use of infant carriers and slings has been shown to increase parent confidence, reduce infant crying, reduce incidence of infant plagiocephaly (flat head), reduce infant reflux symptoms, improve infant digestion and help with infant carer bonding and postnatal depression symptoms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sling Library offers a wide range of carriers and slings and aims to match families with a carrier that fits with their lifestyle and needs – whether it’s walking the dog, doing the school or nursery run with older siblings or getting out of the house for appointments and events.

Information about services offered by Healthy Opportunities Sling Library

Carriers are hired to families at a low weekly cost, allowing families to enjoy the benefits of carrying their children without the expensive initial outlay of buying a carrier or sling. If a family decides they want to make carrying a part of their parenting practice they can continue to hire long term or be supported by the library to purchase a carrier for their family.

Benefits of the library service include reducing costs for families, reducing waste from families going to landfill and providing a place for like minded people to meet and share resources and tips in some of the most challenging months of parenthood.

Sessions will be held on Friday mornings between 10am and Midday, alternating between Tring Community Centre, Silk Mill Way, Tring. HP23 5EP and The Scout Hut, Queens Road, Berkhamstead, HP4 3HU, from 25th April 2025. Both venues offer ample car parking, step free access, nappy changing facilities and refreshment facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We're always looking for volunteers to support the service, training is provided and expenses can be reimbursed for anyone who can make a regular commitment to sessions.

A 25 minute appointment can be booked via this link: www.calendly.com/HealthyOpportunities