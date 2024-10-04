Local charity offering ‘unique’ free event to help the homeless

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

DENS has announced the return of its popular Sponsored Sleepout on Friday 22nd November, with free places up for grabs for everyone in the community.

At its prestigious new venue of Lockers Park School in Hemel Hempstead, the event will kick off with a fun-filled evening of team games and live entertainment.

There will also be a new, dedicated sleeping area for participating businesses, where they can take on a night of team building like no other.

When it’s time to bed down under the stars, attendees will get to experience a small glimpse of what life is like for rough sleepers during the harsh winter months.

Local businesses are encouraged to attend and make a positive impact within the community

As a thank you for giving up their bed for the night, a free breakfast will be provided for all participants at the break of dawn.

Last year's event raised a spectacular £30,000 to support DENS’ life-changing work for local people facing homelessness.

This year, the charity is aiming even higher with their fundraising target to help meet the unprecedented demand for their services.

Nicky Maxwell, Community and Events Manager at DENS, said: “We’re delighted to have waived all entry fees to make the event accessible to everyone. Raise sponsorship with your friends, family or colleagues, and experience a truly unique night out for a worthy cause.”

To book your FREE places for the DENS Sponsored Sleepout, please visit www.dens.org.uk/sleepout.