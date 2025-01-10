Local charity launches Earth, Wind and Fire ultimate challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 12-month programme of exciting fundraising challenges for 2025 has been unveiled by local hospice care charity, Rennie Grove Peace, including a range of walks, cycling, golfing and some real adrenalin rushes!

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, for the first time, the charity has created an ultimate challenge called Earth, Wind and Fire. Fundraisers, known as Earth, Wind and Fire Champions will be challenged to complete three separate events: the 18-mile Chilterns 3 Peaks Challenge in September (Earth), a daredevil skydive in May, June, July or September (Wind) and finally, a firewalk over hot coals in November (Fire).

The brand-new challenge is not for the faint-hearted, but those taking part will be supported by the charity to work together as a group and motivate each other to reach a minimum fundraising target of £812 each.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those who prefer to support the charity via separate challenges, there is a wide range of other exciting opportunities to choose from this year.

Skydive

CYCLING: Keen cyclists will be able to take part in a 55-mile London to Brighton cycle challenge taking place on 14 September.

This event is new for 2025 and will really test stamina and leg muscles to the fullest.

WALKING: For those who prefer two legs to two wheels, the London Bridges Walk on 9 March, takes in either five or 12 London bridges and offers an opportunity to see some of the best views the capital has to offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TREKKING: Or for those intrepid travellers looking for a unique experience there is the chance to head off on a once–in-a-lifetime Trek China fundraiser starting on 21 March 2026.

Firewalk

The events that make up the Earth, Wind and Fire ultimate challenge can also be completed as standalone events. They include a choice of three distances to walk in the Chilterns 3 Peaks Challenge on 14 September, the Firewalk on 13 November and skydives in May, June, July or September.

If family fun is what you’re after, the charity will be rounding off the year with its much-loved Rudolph Run taking place in St Albans on 7 December 2025.

Tracey Hancock, Director of Fundraising at Rennie Grove Peace Hospice Care, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our challenges this year cater for walkers, cyclists and thrill seekers so there should be something that will appeal to everyone. We are delighted to be offering our first ever Earth, Wind and Fire ultimate challenge for those who want to push themselves harder and complete this great trio of events in one year.

Chilterns 3 Peaks

“Whatever you decide to take part in, the money that you raise will make a huge difference to those that we help every hour of every day of the year.

“We only receive 14% of our funding from statutory sources so rely on our amazing community to support us throughout the year by taking part in events or organising their own fundraising activities. We couldn’t provide our services without you and we thank you for all the support that you give us.”

Visit renniegrovepeace.org/2025-events today to find the right event for you and take on a new fundraising challenge this year.