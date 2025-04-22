Local artists are coming together for Berkhamsted Art Fair

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This spring’s Berkhamsted Art Fair (9-11 May at the Civic Centre) features the work of 76 local artists, potters, glassmakers and more – bringing together a diverse and exciting mix of creative voices under one roof.

From emerging talents to established names, the fair promises to be a celebration of art for all ages, including the children who’ll be visiting from Swing Gate and Bridgewater Schools.

And there’s a fun activity lined up for families who stop by over the weekend, as artist Catherine Archer explains: “I am very excited that Berkhamsted Art Fair is going to be a fun way to introduce local children to portrait painting. There’ll be portraits by local artists to enjoy and an opportunity to join us painting portraits at our activity table – and it’s all free of charge. See you there!”

The event is hosted by Berkhamsted Art Society and many of its members will be there to answer questions and share their passion for all things art.

One of the artists taking part is Hélène Engrand, whose painting features on the poster. Helene says: “Exhibiting at the art fair is a great way for me to share my work and connect with art lovers. I also enjoy meeting other local artists, talking about their art pieces and future projects. The atmosphere is always very welcoming and friendly. It is all very inspiring!”

You can visit Berkhamsted Art Fair at the Civic Centre, 161 High Street, Berkhamsted, on:

Friday 9 May, 9am–6pm

Saturday 10 May, 10am–6pm

Sunday 11 May, 10am–4.30pm

Free entry

Find out more about becoming a member of Berkhamsted Art Society (£25 for the year) at www.berkhamstedartsociety.co.uk/joining

Follow Berkhamsted Art Society at www.facebook.com/BerkhamstedArtSociety and www.instagram.com/BerkhamstedArtSociety