Local Artisan Market set to return to Riverside Shopping Centre this July

Local Artisan Market

Riverside Shopping Centre, located in the heart of Hemel Hempstead, is welcoming back its popular Local Artisan Market on Saturday 19th July.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is back by popular demand, running from 10am – 4pm, and is set to feature a host of local independent traders selling a range of artisanal products, including candles, homeware, sweet treats and more.

Visitors to the centres can find the market outside the shopping centre, which itself boasts a range of High Street favourites including Next, H&M, TK Maxx and Pandora.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This month also sees the addition of the newly opened Riverside Beach, returning to the centre for another year due to popular demand. Free for all to use, the beach allows little ones to enjoy all the fun of the seaside from the comfort of the shopping centre.

Local Artisan Markets are also looking for stallholders to get involved in future events. Enquiries can be sent to [email protected] along with details of the company for further information.

Riverside Shopping Centre has also listed their upcoming dates for the year on their website, with their next due to be held on Saturday 16th August.

Phil Stiff, Centre Manager at Riverside Shopping Centre said, “Get ready for an exciting day of shopping here in Hemel Hempstead, with the return of our Local Artisan Market. This is a fantastic opportunity to shop locally and browse for some unique finds, alongside our brilliant collection of retailers and food and drink outlets. Come along and soak up the sunshine – we will see you there!”

For more information about the art competition please visit www.riversidehemel.com or find updates on the centre’s Facebook page.