Little City UK to return to the Galleria this summer

Little City

The Galleria, Hatfield, is delighted to welcome families to the centre during the school Summer holidays, to enjoy pretend-play sessions with their partner, Little City UK.

From Monday 28th July to Sunday 3rd August, and Saturday 9th to Friday 15th August, Little City is once again bringing their pretend-play city to the scheme, following a series of hugely popular events at The Galleria earlier this year.

There will be 6 sessions each day between 10.30am and 4:45pm. Each session will be £4.50 per child (adults free). This will include a pre-bookable SEND session running from 12:30pm to 1:15pm on each event day. People should follow us on socials to book for this SEND session or follow the link here - https://bookwhen.com/littlecityeastherts. All other sessions throughout the day will be first come first served, no need to book.

The city includes a supermarket, post office, hairdressers and much more, providing little ones with the chance to immerse themselves in a whole host of environments where they could learn and play.

Families can also enjoy the wonderfully fun jungle themed soft play area, Get Wild on their visit. Sessions can be prebooked via The Galleria website or via the kiosk on arrival.

Anthony Greener, Retail Manager at The Galleria says: “We super excited to be welcoming back the Little City UK team again. Their stay-and-play play events have proved hugely popular with our regular visitors and local families, and it’s amazing to get the community together in such an inspiring environment. We had over 900 children visit the event back in February so we hope the local community will get involved once again and take home some special memories too.”

Vicki Fletcher, Founder and Owner of Little City UK says: “It is brilliant to once again be working with The Galleria to bring our stay-and-play city to the heart of Hertfordshire this Summer. We’ve had such fantastic events at the scheme already this year, the partnership is really growing and it’s exciting to bring our concept into a retail destination like The Galleria and see how much visitors are enjoying it in this space. There is so much to get involved with that children will be spoilt for choice, and it’s been key to ensure this event enables all children to get involved, with the addition of a SEND session each day. We can’t wait to see children’s faces light up with all the wonderful play activities on offer.”