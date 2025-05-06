Little City UK to return to The Galleria this May half term

Little City UK

The Galleria, Hatfield, is delighted to welcome families to the centre this May Half Term to enjoy pretend-play sessions with their partner, Little City UK.

From Tuesday 27th to Friday 30th May, Little City is once again bringing their pretend-play city to the scheme, following a hugely popular event earlier this year.

There will be 6 sessions each day between 10.30am and 4:45pm. Each session will be £4.50 per child (adults free). This time there will also be a pre-bookable SEND session running from 12:30pm to 1:15pm. To book visit https://bookwhen.com/littlecityeastherts.

All other sessions throughout the day will be first come first served, no need to book.

The city includes a supermarket, post office, hairdressers and much more, providing little ones with the chance to immerse themselves in a whole host of environments where they could learn and play.

Families can also enjoy the wonderfully fun jungle themed soft play area, Get Wild on their visit. Sessions can be prebooked via The Galleria website or via the kiosk on arrival.

Tim Stirling, Centre Director at The Galleria says: “We are excited to be welcoming back the Little City UK team this May. We had over 900 children visit the event back in February so we hope the local community will get involved once again.”

Vicki Fletcher, Founder and Owner of Little City UK says: “It was fantastic to work with The Galleria back in February, so we’re delighted to be bringing our immersive pretend-play city back to the scheme this May. There is so much to get involved with that children will be spoilt for choice, and it’s been key to ensure this event enables all children to get involved, with the addition of a SEND session each day this time. We can’t wait to see children’s faces light up with all the wonderful play activities on offer.”