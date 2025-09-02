Limited number of remaining tickets for Hertfordshire’s biggest food and music festival

Headline acts include Dizzee Rascal. Squeeze, The Amy Winehouse Band, Judge Jules, Ministry of Sound Ibiza Classics and Rick Parfitt Junior

With Hertfordshire’s biggest food and music festival, Pub in the Park, just around the corner, and excitement mounting as the build takes place at the heart of St Albans’ historic Verulamium Park, festival organisers have announced that Saturday VIP tickets are now very nearly sold out, with only limited numbers of remaining tickets for all sessions still available.

Founded by Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge, the popular food and music festival is the city’s most anticipated weekend of the year, offering a unique blend of world-class food, live music, and family-friendly fun.

This year’s edition promises an unforgettable weekend of bold flavours and brilliant performances. Food is the true headliner, with exclusive dishes from restaurants like The Butcher’s Tap & Grill, Temper, Gracey’s Pizza, Dylans at The Kings Arms, and many more. Visitors can look forward to live demos from culinary legends including Atul Kochhar, Tom Kerridge and viral chef Jon Watts.

The Fire Pit returns with BBQ icons DJ BBQ and Chops, plus hot wing challenges and fiery fun from Lumberjaxe. There are also masterclasses, cocktail chaos, and children’s dishes to keep everyone entertained.

Festival-goers will be treated to tasty dishes cooked by Michelin-star chefs

Music fans can catch Dizzee Rascal, Daniel Bedingfield, Alfie Boe OBE, Judge Jules, Squeeze, Ministry of Sound Classical, The Amy Winehouse Band featuring members of Amy’s original band and more. New Pit Passes, premium upgrades, and private table experiences offer even more ways to elevate your weekend.

Adding a major boost to the weekend’s festivities is The Headliner Stage, sponsored by The Maltings shopping centre, giving festival-goers the chance to be first to see the next big thing in music live. This year, the stage will shine a spotlight on 23 rising stars, including Brooke Law, Burr Island, Madic, and Reigns—local winners of the official talent competition. These artists will also get the chance to open for big names on the main stage.

With VIP Saturday tickets very nearly gone, remaining tickets for other sessions are now selling fast.

Organisers are urging St Albans festival-lovers to not run the risk of missing their chance to be part of the ultimate end-of-summer celebration.

Tickets available at: www.pubintheparkuk.com/stalbans