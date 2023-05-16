Life's a beach at Hemel Hempstead's popular Riverside Shopping Centre – quite literally.

The shopping centre located in the heart of Hemel has welcomed the arrival of their FREE family friendly beach this week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The beach will be available for youngsters to enjoy, open daily (weather permitting) from 10am-4pm, and offers little ones the chance to pick up a bucket and spade and get creative in the sand.

Riverside Beach

Parents can take a seat and relax after shopping at the range of stores at the centre, including High Street favourites such as TK Maxx, H&M, Next and Waterstones, or dining at one of the fantastic restaurants and cafes, including Pizza Express and Starbucks.

Visitors can also take a photo at the larger-than-life deckchair for the chance to win a £100 voucher to spend in-store at TK Maxx. Simply upload photos to social media with the hashtag #RiversideSelfie to enter, there is no limit to the number of entries per person so snap away! The deckchair can be found by Starbucks, and further information (alongside terms and conditions) can be found on the website.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are thrilled to welcome the beach to Riverside Shopping Centre, for what is set to be a summer filled with fun! Relax on your next visit with us, and don’t forget to snap a photo at our giant deckchair to win a £100 voucher, perfect for the ultimate shopping spree! We can’t wait to welcome you,” a shopping centre spokesman said.