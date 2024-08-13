Learn to draw at new Hemel Hempstead evening art class

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Get creative this autumn with new art classes delivered by local artist and teacher Mario Lautier-Vella at his art school, The Fine Art Room.

A new evening 10-week Learn to Draw course is due to start on Thursday 12 September from 6.30pm-8.30pm at Bennetts End Community Centre. It is the perfect course if you want to get started with art or want to refresh your drawing skills. The Learn to Draw course covers everything you’ll need to draw with confidence including mark-making, composition, perspective, proportion, tone, colour and more.

Local artists who have previously completed both the Learn to Draw and Learn to Paint have already launched successful art practices, exhibiting and selling their work online and at local events including Hemel Hempstead’s annual Art In The Nave which takes place over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Mario says, “Our Learn to Draw course is the perfect launch pad if you want to make and exhibit work as drawing is fundamental to a good practice. It’s also a lot of fun, a great way of meeting other local creatives and becoming part of our growing artists community here in Hemel Hempstead.”

New Learn to Draw course starting in September

More experienced artists should check out the weekly Thursday afternoon Art Studio course which centres on creating work in response to an inspiring two-week assignment set around a particular theme, idea or another artist’s work. Artists working on previous projects have explored drawing, painting, collage and mixed media as well printmaking, photography, installation and video art. You can also submit your work to a fortnightly online gallery and see work by other artists taking part in the course from around the UK.

Mario says, “The Art Studio course is ideal if you’re looking for new subjects to explore, or you want to branch out and experiment with different ways of working. As artists it’s easy to get stuck in a rut or create work that feels overly familiar, so tackling a two-week assignment is a brilliant way of keeping things fresh, discovering new subject matter, working with your imagination, and reflecting on your creative processes.”

The Learn to Draw course takes place at Bennetts End Community Centre every Thursday from 6.30pm-9.30pm starting on Thursday 12th September.

The Art Studio course is also at Bennetts End Community Centre every Thursday from 3pm-6pm starting on Thursday 12th September.

For more information on the Learn to Draw and Art Studio courses please go to thefineartroom.com/courses