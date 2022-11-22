La Brenne Regional Nature Park bird guide to give talk to RSPB Hemel Hempstead
The local bird group will host Tony Williams
RSPB Hemel Hempstead will kick off December with a talk from Tony Williams at Chipperfield Village Hall.
Tony, who is a French resident and an official La Brenne guide, will tell the group about this area of France and the wildlife to be found in his patch.
On December 5, Doors will open at 7.15pm with the meeting starting 30 minutes later.
Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings – whether experienced or a novice to birding.