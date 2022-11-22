RSPB Hemel Hempstead will kick off December with a talk from Tony Williams at Chipperfield Village Hall.

Tony, who is a French resident and an official La Brenne guide, will tell the group about this area of France and the wildlife to be found in his patch.

On December 5, Doors will open at 7.15pm with the meeting starting 30 minutes later.

Pictured: Common Tern