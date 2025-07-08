Kick off summer fun with free event at Riverside Shopping Centre

Football Freestyler

Riverside Shopping Centre invites families and football fans alike to celebrate the summer of sport with an unforgettable day of free entertainment.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday 12th July, the shopping centre will welcome a fantastic Football Freestyler, who will be bringing mind-blowing tricks and show-stopping skills for this family event. With live performances at intervals between 11am-4pm, visitors are encouraged to come along and enjoy the shows (and even try some tricks themselves!) for a fun day out in Hemel Hempstead town centre.

This is the perfect way to kick of the summer, with Riverside also seeing the return of its popular free beach this weekend, just in time for the sunshine! Little ones can enjoy playing in the sand whilst the parents sit back and relax, enjoying all the fun of the seaside from the comfort of the shopping centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil Stiff, Centre Manager at Riverside Shopping Centre commented, "We’re thrilled to bring the excitement of live football freestyling to Riverside this weekend. It’s a fantastic opportunity for families to enjoy free entertainment and try their hand at doing some tricks themselves, and is the perfect accompaniment to a weekend shopping trip here at our centre. Come along – we look forward to welcoming you!”