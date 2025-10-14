Keelan’s Kitchen: Cook, Chat and Laugh Live – one night only at St Albans Arena!

By Ellie Broadway
Contributor
Published 14th Oct 2025, 17:43 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2025, 08:56 BST
St Albans — One night only! On Wednesday 4th February 2026, Keelan Wright brings Keelan’s Kitchen: Cook, Chat and Laugh Live to the St Albans Arena, joined by football legends Harry Redknapp and Matt Le Tissier and music sensation Jomo Kays for an unforgettable evening of food, laughs, and star-studded entertainment.

St Albans, mark your calendars! On Wednesday 4th February 2026, the St Albans Arena will host Keelan’s Kitchen: Cook, Chat and Laugh Live, featuring Keelan Wright alongside football legends Harry Redknapp, and Matt Le Tissier for one unforgettable evening.

Most Popular

Fans will get the chance to see these stars up close, sharing laughs, stories, and favourite recipes while Keelan cooks live. The night promises interactive fun, including live cooking demonstrations, Q&A sessions, and tastings, giving guests a truly VIP experience.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This is going to be a night to remember,” says Keelan Wright. “With Jomo, Harry, and Matt joining me, fans aren’t just watching, they’re part of the show. There will be laughs, stories, and some incredible food and music to enjoy together!”

Don’t miss Keelan’s Kitchen: Cook, Chat & Laugh – LIVE at St Albans Arena with Keelan Wright, football legends Harry Redknapp and Matt Le Tissier, and music star Jomo Kays on Wednesday 4th February 2026!placeholder image
Don’t miss Keelan’s Kitchen: Cook, Chat & Laugh – LIVE at St Albans Arena with Keelan Wright, football legends Harry Redknapp and Matt Le Tissier, and music star Jomo Kays on Wednesday 4th February 2026!

📅 Date: Wednesday 4th February 2026

📍 Venue: St Albans Arena, St Albans

🎟 Tickets: Available now at keelanskitchen.com – book now before it sells out!

Don’t miss this one-night-only, star-studded event. Come to Keelan's Kitchen: Cook, Chat, and Laugh - LIVE with Keelan Wright and football’s biggest names for an evening full of flavour, fun, and unforgettable memories.

Related topics:Harry Redknapp
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice