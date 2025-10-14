Keelan’s Kitchen: Cook, Chat and Laugh Live – one night only at St Albans Arena!

St Albans — One night only! On Wednesday 4th February 2026, Keelan Wright brings Keelan’s Kitchen: Cook, Chat and Laugh Live to the St Albans Arena, joined by football legends Harry Redknapp and Matt Le Tissier and music sensation Jomo Kays for an unforgettable evening of food, laughs, and star-studded entertainment.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Albans, mark your calendars! On Wednesday 4th February 2026, the St Albans Arena will host Keelan’s Kitchen: Cook, Chat and Laugh Live, featuring Keelan Wright alongside football legends Harry Redknapp, and Matt Le Tissier for one unforgettable evening.

Fans will get the chance to see these stars up close, sharing laughs, stories, and favourite recipes while Keelan cooks live. The night promises interactive fun, including live cooking demonstrations, Q&A sessions, and tastings, giving guests a truly VIP experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is going to be a night to remember,” says Keelan Wright. “With Jomo, Harry, and Matt joining me, fans aren’t just watching, they’re part of the show. There will be laughs, stories, and some incredible food and music to enjoy together!”

Don’t miss Keelan’s Kitchen: Cook, Chat & Laugh – LIVE at St Albans Arena with Keelan Wright, football legends Harry Redknapp and Matt Le Tissier, and music star Jomo Kays on Wednesday 4th February 2026!

📅 Date: Wednesday 4th February 2026

📍 Venue: St Albans Arena, St Albans

🎟 Tickets: Available now at keelanskitchen.com – book now before it sells out!

Don’t miss this one-night-only, star-studded event. Come to Keelan's Kitchen: Cook, Chat, and Laugh - LIVE with Keelan Wright and football’s biggest names for an evening full of flavour, fun, and unforgettable memories.