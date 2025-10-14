Keelan’s Kitchen: Cook, Chat and Laugh Live – one night only at St Albans Arena!
St Albans, mark your calendars! On Wednesday 4th February 2026, the St Albans Arena will host Keelan’s Kitchen: Cook, Chat and Laugh Live, featuring Keelan Wright alongside football legends Harry Redknapp, and Matt Le Tissier for one unforgettable evening.
Fans will get the chance to see these stars up close, sharing laughs, stories, and favourite recipes while Keelan cooks live. The night promises interactive fun, including live cooking demonstrations, Q&A sessions, and tastings, giving guests a truly VIP experience.
“This is going to be a night to remember,” says Keelan Wright. “With Jomo, Harry, and Matt joining me, fans aren’t just watching, they’re part of the show. There will be laughs, stories, and some incredible food and music to enjoy together!”
📅 Date: Wednesday 4th February 2026
📍 Venue: St Albans Arena, St Albans
🎟 Tickets: Available now at keelanskitchen.com – book now before it sells out!
Don’t miss this one-night-only, star-studded event. Come to Keelan's Kitchen: Cook, Chat, and Laugh - LIVE with Keelan Wright and football’s biggest names for an evening full of flavour, fun, and unforgettable memories.