Jump aboard the Soul Train in Berkhamsted with Mr Cornelius and Soul Train
In association with Mighty Live Productions, featuring a live band, incredible singers, and talented dancers, "Mr Cornelius & Soul Train" promises an unforgettable night of soulful entertainment.
From the moment the music starts, audiences will be transported to the golden era of soul music, singing and dancing along to timeless hits like "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," "My Girl," "I Feel For You," and "Dancing In The Street."
But this show is more than just music. It's a celebration of an era that changed the music industry forever. Audiences will feel the passion and excitement as the performers bring the spirit of Don Cornelius and the Soul Train dancers to life, creating an immersive experience that captures the essence of the original show.
"We wanted to pay homage to the incredible legacy of Don Cornelius and the impact he had on the music industry," said Nazarene Mighty.
"With 'Mr Cornelius & Soul Train,' we aim to transport audiences back in time and give them a taste of the magic that made 'Soul Train' such an iconic show."
Tickets on sale now for Saturday, November 16th at the Centenary Theatre, Berkhamsted.
