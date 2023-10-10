News you can trust since 1858
Join Santa for breakfast or afternoon tea this Christmas at Tring Garden Centre

The best time of the year is nearly here, and the ever-popular Santa’s Breakfast and Afternoon Tea experience is available to book at Tring Garden Centre with tickets on sale now.
By Cassie KingContributor
Published 10th Oct 2023, 11:40 BST- 1 min read
Make sure you don’t miss out on the most important meal of the day and book tickets for all your family. This magical experience is hosted by Santa and his elves and guests can expect a hearty breakfast and then sit back and enjoy tales from the North Pole. Watch as your child's face lights up when they receive a gift from Santa and capture the moment with a photo opportunity (remember your phone!).

Can’t make breakfast or fancy a lie-in? Santa will also be available for afternoon tea at the restaurant where you can indulge in both savoury and sweet treats, have a chat with the man himself and receive a gift that will be cherished for years to come.

No festive visit to the store is complete without a meeting with Santa so gift your little ones a day that they'll never forget at Tring. Tickets are available priced at £14.95 a child. £12.95 an adult for Afternoon Tea. £9.95 an adult for Breakfast..

To book, please visit https://britishgardencentres.com/breakfast-with-santa/

