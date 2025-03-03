Job Fair at The Galleria this week

The Galleria, Hatfield, will be hosting a Job Fair on Thursday 6th March between 11am-4pm.

The Job Fair will provide the opportunity to speak face-to-face with local businesses from different industries, allowing attendees to discover a range of career paths.

There will be a variety of roles suited to different requirements including full and part-time jobs as well as graduate schemes.

The fair will allow attendees to network and build connections. It will also provide the opportunity to ask questions and get a better understanding of job roles and how to apply.

Employers that will be attending the fair include Ocado, Teach in Herts, Hertfordshire Police and Fire Service, Royal Navy & Royal Marines, East of England Ambulance Service, Brocket Hall, Reed and many more. For the full list visit https://thegalleria.co.uk/.

There will also be a range of charities at the Job Fair providing information on current volunteering opportunities and how to get involved.

The job fair is open to everyone and is free to attend, there is no need to book.

Tim Stirling, Centre Director at The Galleria says: “We’re thrilled to be hosting a job fair at The Galleria. It is great that we will be having a mix of different employers attending, representing a whole range of industries. We’re pleased to also invite charities along to the Job Fair for those that are looking to make a difference and start volunteering.”