Inspiring wellbeing for people in retirement: Community Health Day at The Denton, Berkhamsted

The Denton

The Denton in Berkhamsted is opening its doors to the community on 17th September, for a special celebration event with a health and wellbeing theme curated especially to inspire and energise local people aged 65+.

The event offers a thoughtfully-planned, fun programme of seminars, workshops and stallholders for people of all levels of health and ability, with a focus on nutrition, mobility, mental wellbeing and overall wellness. Visitors can register to attend for part or all of the day.

The event is free to attend. Refreshments and light bites will be provided. For details of the full timetable as they become available and to reserve a place, register your interest by emailing [email protected] or calling 01442 946 738. The Denton is located Off Shootersway, Berkhamsted, HP4 3NG.

The Denton is a unique, beautifully-designed residence, with distinct spacious and future-proofed apartments to choose from and own. A restaurant, bar and gym, as well as other experiences and amenities, are available for residents to use as little or as much as they wish. Support and security is provided 24 hours a day, with a maintenance team and flexible care options if they are ever needed.