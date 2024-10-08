Inflatable monsters take over Hemel Hempstead Town Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Five Unique Creatures Including Giant Tentacles are set to Illuminate the Heart of the Town Get ready for an exciting invasion as five giant inflatable monsters are set to take over Hemel Hempstead town centre! This vibrant art installation will transform locations across the town into a quirky and illuminated spectacle.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starting from 25th October until 8th November residents and visitors alike will experience a unique visual treat, with each monster adding its own distinct character to the landscape. Spanning from Riverside to the Marlowes Shopping Centre, these five creatures are ready to make Hemel their home for the duration of the event.

Discover the Monsters:

Bezerker and Giant Tentacles - Riverside Shopping Centre Howler, Snapper and Mr Snappy - Marlowes Shopping Centre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hemel Monsters

As the sun sets, these quirky creatures will illuminate the town with their glowing forms, creating a magical nighttime display that will enhance the atmosphere of Hemel Hempstead.

Get Involved! - Be sure to visit Hemel Hempstead town centre during this monster takeover! Capture your favorite moments with Giant Tentacles, Bezerker, Howler, Snapper, and Mr Snappy, and share your photos on social media using the hashtag #HemelMonsters.

This project has received £37,000 from the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.