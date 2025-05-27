Inclusive Job Fair at The Galleria, Hatfield

The Galleria, Hatfield, is thrilled to be hosting an Inclusive Job Fair in collaboration with Step 2 Skills on Thursday 12th June between 10am-3pm.

Step 2 Skills have partnered with Welwyn & Hatfield Council and Job Centre Plus to bring together businesses from the area.

This Job Fair will be aimed towards adults (aged 19 and above) with learning and physical disabilities, sensory needs, neurodiversity and mental health conditions.

The Job Fair will provide the opportunity to speak face-to-face with local businesses from different industries, allowing attendees to discover a range of career paths and ask any questions. Attendees will also be able to meet with the Step2Skills Employment Support team and find out how they can help you through the supported employment projects

This event is FREE for Hertfordshire residents to attend.

Booking is not essential but is advised as spaces are limited for each slot.

There will be a low sensory hour between 12-1pm with limited tickets available and you MUST book a ticket to be allowed entry during this slot.

Employers that will be attending the fair include Teach in Herts, Swift Aerospace Ltd, PureGym and many more. To see the full list visit https://events.hertfordshire.gov.uk/step2skills/hatfield-inclusive-job-fair

A British Sign Language Interpreter will be available all day for visitors. The Step 2 Skills team will also be on hand to make any introductions required.

To book your place, please visit: events.hertfordshire.gov.uk/step2skills/hatfield-inclusive-job-fair

Anthony Greener, Retail Manager at The Galleria says: “We’re thrilled that Step 2 Skills will be hosting an Inclusive Job Fair at The Galleria. It is great that they will be having a mix of different employers attending, representing a whole range of industries.”

Anne Tinker, Employer Liaison Officer, Step 2 Skills says: “We’re really excited about hosting one of our Inclusive Job Fairs at The Galleria in Hatfield. This new venue allows us to provide individuals in Hatfield and the surrounding areas with access to face-to-face contact with potential employers”