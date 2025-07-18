Howden Insurance brings The British & Irish Lions spirit to Hemel Hempstead with special watch party

The British & Irish Lions are taking on the Wallabies on Saturday 19th July

Howden Hemel Hempstead is inviting rugby fans to a special watch party for The British & Irish Lions test at Camelot RUFC, bringing fans together to enjoy the game.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The British & Irish Lions are taking on the Wallabies on Saturday 19th July, with kick-off at 11am. Adding to the excitement, the local Howden team has donated so that kids can eat free on the morning, and will be giving away an official British & Irish Lions jersey.

Gavin Cox, Branch Manager at Howden Hemel Hempstead said: “We’re thrilled to share in the excitement of The British & Irish Lions with Camelot RUFC and with our local community. Rugby brings people together, and as a Principal Partner of The British & Irish Lions, we’re proud to help bring that spirit to life locally with events that everyone can enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a great opportunity for us to support grassroots rugby and celebrate the legacy of the game – not just through watch parties, but by recognising the incredible work of local clubs too.”

As a Principal Partner of The British & Irish Lions, Howden Insurance is making the tour season one to remember, not only by sponsoring major events but also by backing community initiatives, such as Camelot RUFC and championing the grassroots game.

Across the UK, Howden branches are working closely with local rugby clubs, running community boot exchanges and honouring Lions Origin Clubs – those that have helped shape the past, present, and future of the Lions by producing and guiding players on their rugby journey. These clubs will be recognised with special commemorative plaques celebrating their contribution to the sport.

Howden uses insurance as a powerful force for good, taking a no-limits approach to everything it does. Because when Howden says it cares about clients, the team means it on every level; from helping find cover for the most important things in life, to supporting the communities it serves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the UK’s largest independent brokers, Howden was founded 30 years ago by three young brokers and a dog named Flight. David Howden began winning their first clients with a focus on exceptional customer service. That focus remains true to this day, as the team continues to serve local people in our community, including here in Hemel Hempstead.

To learn more about Howden Insurance, simply give your local branch (www.howdeninsurance.co.uk/hemel-hempstead) a ring or visit in person and speak with a member of the team.