Cow Juice Cafe in Tring has been on quite the journey since it opened twelve short weeks ago, and now they're ready to bottle their shakes to sell in shops!

As Phil Knight realised his next birthday was the dreaded 40, he took the logical next step and decided to open a cafe that centers ethical produce and caring for the planet. In the twelve weeks Cow Juice Cafe has been open, Phil and his team have seen huge success, all thanks to the local community.

Cow Juice Cafe opened in October with the mission to do business the ethical way. We source our produce from local farmers where possible, and have sourced packaging from companies passionate about the planet. In the twelve short weeks they’ve been open, Cow Juice has managed to create a welcoming and lively space for people of all ages, and the tight knit team make sure it all has a personal touch. We also pay our staff properly. In Phil’s words, we may not make as big profit margins, but we’ll sleep at night.

As of mid December, Cow Juice officially landed on Just Eat! You may have noticed Phil’s cow print van called Daisy frantically rushing round Tring and the surrounding area to deliver people’s orders. If you see Daisy on the road, give her (and Phil) a wave!

Cow Juice offers food for any time of day, and yummy shakes and smoothies too!

As of the new year, Cow Juice Cafe is bringing its bottled shakes to local shops near you! The three flavours; Chocolate Strawberry and White Chocolate now come in 500 ml bottles, and can be bought from Sandwich Plus in Tring, and P E Mead & Sons Farmshop. All the shakes are made with milk from a local farmer from Clipstone Dairy in Leighton Buzzard, and bottled and sent out by the team at the cafe.

Phil and the team are so excited to bring a bit of Cow Juice to your local shop, with ingredients that “go down so well with the kids… grown ups, aliens… you name it!”. Yes, he really said this - you do have to be a nutter to open a cafe with no previous hospitality experience...

If you fancy it, come and visit Cow Juice Cafe at Unit 21, Silk Mill Industrial, Brook St, Tring, HP23 5EF to see what all the fuss is about!