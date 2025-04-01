Hop into Easter fun with the Hemel Town Centre Bunny Trail

Hemel Easter Bunny Trail

Families in Hemel Hempstead are invited to take part in an egg-citing Easter Bunny Trail from 5th April to 20th April in the town centre! Organised by Hemel Hempstead BID, this fun-filled event promises an engaging adventure for children and parents alike.

Eight local primary schools, the fantastic charity Sunny Side Rural Trust, and Hemel Hempstead BID have come together to beautifully decorate 10 unique Easter bunnies, which will be hidden in the shop windows of 10 different businesses in Hemel Town Centre. The participating schools include:

Galley Hill Primary School

Brockswood Primary School

Hammond Academy

Chambersbury Primary School

Holtsmere End Junior School

Westfield Primary School and Nursery

Maple Grove Primary School

Nash Mills CofE Primary School

To take part, simply pick up your trail sheet from the car park entrance inside Riverside Shopping Centre, or download it from www.hemelhempsteadbid.com. Then, explore the town centre to track down the hidden bunnies and note their locations on your sheet.

As a reward for your efforts, all completed trail sheets will be entered into a prize draw for a fantastic Easter hamper!

“This is a wonderful way to bring the community together and celebrate Easter in a creative and interactive way,” said Nicola Wooldridge, BID Manager. “We are delighted to work with local schools, charities, and businesses to make this a memorable experience for families.”

The Easter Bunny Trail is proudly funded by Hemel Town Centre’s businesses, demonstrating their commitment to supporting community events and bringing joy to local families.

Don’t miss out on the fun – grab your trail sheet, start the hunt, and let the Easter adventure begin!

For more information, visit www.hemelhempsteadbid.com or follow us on social media for updates.