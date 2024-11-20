Ho-ho-ho! Get ready for some Christmas cheer, Dacorum

By Monica Callan
Contributor
Published 20th Nov 2024, 16:04 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2024, 16:08 GMT
Santa's Coming to Town!

Starting Saturday, November 23, Santa Claus will be making special appearances in your area.

First Stop: Adeyfield North! Catch Santa and his reindeer on Saturday, November 23 from 5:30pm-7:30pm. Keep an eye out for his sleigh and bring your Christmas wish list.

Santa can't wait to hear from you! Check Santa's calendar and see when he'll be in your area.

See when Santa will be making a stop near you.

Hemel Rotary Club is excited to announce its 9th annual Santa Sleigh Tour! This beloved community event brings joy to families across Dacorum.

How You Can Get Involved

Donate: Your generous donations will directly benefit 20 local charities, including Radio Dacorum, Community Action Dacorum, and The Repair Sheds.

Volunteer: Help spread holiday cheer by volunteering to accompany Santa on his sleigh tour.

For more information on how to donate or volunteer, please visit Radio Dacorum's social media pages.

Let's make this Christmas season extra special for our community!

