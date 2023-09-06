Watch more videos on Shots!

Running from 9th September to 1st October, Herts Open Studios is a popular and well-established part of the annual art calendar.

Visitors can enjoy everything from classical to contemporary, decorative to functional, figurative to abstract, wall-hung to 3D art.

This year, 10 Dacorum artists are taking part – opening their studios, pop-ups and exhibitions to the public, free of charge.

In Berkhamsted, you can visit Katie Jones and Mitzie Green. In Winkwell, Donice Sousa will be welcoming you to her studio.

Meanwhile in Hemel Hempstead, Cal Hoy, Carolyn Storey and Katharine Harper are opening their doors, and Carla Valente, John Durham and Pete Greening are exhibiting together at the Old Town Hall.

Plus you can find Berkhamsted knitter Elspeth Hector’s creations at Sofas & Stuff in St Albans.

Katie Jones says: “Herts Open Studios is such a fantastic way to explore the many creative pockets around Hertfordshire. It’s one of the highlights of my year.

"I love chatting to visitors and sharing my art in such a relaxed setting.”

This is an opportunity to meet local artists, see art being made, and enjoy and discuss the artists’ work. Visitors can expect to be inspired by original artwork, prints and greetings cards.

Finding an Open Studio is simple. Use the Herts Visual Arts website and brochure (pick up a copy at your local supermarket or library) to plan your visits before you set out. Look out for the yellow bunting, banners and arrows positioned near each venue, inviting you in.

Herts Visual Arts Chair Sally Taylor says: “With many new artists joining our event alongside long-standing participants, there is just so much to explore. We look forward to welcoming all our visitors.”

Herts Open Studios website: https://www.hvaf.org.uk/our-events/herts-open-studios

Herts Open Studios brochure: https://www.hvaf.org.uk/sites/default/files/hosbrochurea52023.pdf

www.hvaf.org.uk ‘More creativity, more fun, more buzz, more laughter in our lives’.

Herts Visual Arts is the largest county-wide volunteer-run organisation for amateur and professional artists and makers in Hertfordshire. An annual program includes members' meetings, exhibitions, Art Showcases, the Big Art Fair, and Herts Open Studios.

Many join simply to take part in Open Studios each year – but there is so much more to the excellent value annual membership (currently just £45 per year)*.

Benefits of annual membership include a Gallery on the HVA website, social media promotion across HVA platforms, and a PRIVATE Facebook group to connect with other members.

There’s also access to opportunities and a full annual program of meetings and events, just for members.

Newsletters, including our new Quarterly News ‘magazine’, includes news, opportunities, and exhibitions across Hertfordshire, as well as hints, tips, and articles on Open Studios, marketing, and more.

Members can also promote their workshops, classes, exhibitions, and publications and contribute to the newsletter itself.

Non-members can sign up for our monthly e-newsletter free of charge via a form at the end of any page on our website.

Sponsors can also take advantage of several opportunities to engage with the Hertfordshire art community: https://www.hvaf.org.uk/news.

*Registration for Open Studios is not included in the cost of membership.

September/October 2022: Herts Open Studios 2023

Herts Open Studios is Herts Visual Arts annual flagship event when artists open their doors to visitors. There is a comprehensive advertising and sponsorship offering.