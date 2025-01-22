Herts loves Preloved pop-up returns to the Galleria

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Galleria, Hatfield, is excited to announce that children’s preloved organisation Herts loves will be returning to the centre this January.

From 30th – 31st January, Herts loves will be trading at the scheme, open 10am to 2pm.

Herts loves offer invaluable support to families. They sell preloved items to support families as they navigate the journey of parenthood. Products include ‘starter’ kits for new parents, giving them all the items they need as they welcome their little bundle into the World, plus clothes, bedding and toys that have been donated and are looking for a new home in which they can be loved once again.

Herts loves is well-established within the local community, having run similar pop-ups locally in the past year alone. The partnership with The Galleria further supports the local community and giving back to families that may still be feeling the pinch of the cost-of-living crisis, as well as those who want to support such a fantastic initiative and give a new lease of life to preloved items once again, with all funds raised going back into the organisation to be used towards their future endeavours.

The Galleria is getting behind the initiative 100% as supporting the local community, upcycling and sustainability are all key themes that are hugely important to them.

Tim Stirling, Centre Director at The Galleria says: “We’re looking forward to welcoming Herts love back to The Galleria. The work that Shelli Saunders and her team do is incredible, as it’s such an invaluable service that they provide to the local community, and especially those entering or simply navigating the world of parenthood. They make accessibility to these products easy, and we hope everyone will get behind this initiative to support The Galleria Herts loves pop-up store.”

Shelli Saunders, Founder of Herts loves says: “I am thrilled to be partnering with The Galleria for my upcoming pop-up store. The Galleria is a pillar of the community and a hub for bringing people together, so the perfect location to provide easy access to preloved children’s products. We know there are so many still needing the support of organisations like ours, and it’s fantastic to see how much people do support our ongoing endeavours. We hope the local community will get behind our upcoming pop-up by either donating to our cause or purchasing preloved items from our pop-up, with all funds going back into the work we are trying to do to support families in the future.”

For more information about the pop-up visit https://thegalleria.co.uk/