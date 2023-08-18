Herts 10K is back

Each year new runners and regulars alike gather at the start line to tackle the course. Whether motivated by the charity cause, the chance to run through the picturesque course or the opportunity to beat a PB, runners are guaranteed a great day out.

This year, runners who have taken part in the event before are invited to wear a previous year’s event t-shirt. Tracey Hancock, Director of Fundraising at Rennie Grove Peace, explains:

"The event was founded in 2006 by Rennie Grove patron and local businessman, Lawrence Levy. Since then, it has amassed a loyal band of running fans who like to return, year after year.

Herts 10K 2022

“October’s race will be our first Herts 10K since merging with Peace Hospice Care to create Rennie Grove Peace Hospice Care.

"We’re excited to make the event even bigger and better, while also paying homage to its roots and heritage as a much-loved local event. By donning a race t-shirt from years gone by, runners can show their support for the event through the years while also supporting our sustainability ambitions by reusing an event t-shirt rather than taking a new one this year.”

One runner who donned a vintage vest for last year’s race was John McCormack. He was taking part in the Herts 10K over 6,000 miles away from his home in South Africa, while visiting his daughter, Tarryn, who lives in St Albans.

He had taken part in the first race in 2006 when he was in the country for the birth of his first grandchild and was proud to sport his shirt from that occasion while completing the 2022 race.