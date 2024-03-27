Hertfordshire’s top food and music festival unveils culinary highlights

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

St Albans will be the final Pub in the Park this year, taking place on the weekend of 6th - 8th September, following festivals in Marlow, Chiswick, Reigate throughout the summer.

As well as an iconic and stellar line up of musical acts, including amongst others, Tinie Tempah, Scouting for Girls, Olly Murs, and Paloma Faith, the festival is renowned for its world class food and beverage offering. Pubs, restaurants, and chefs from across the UK will cook up a range of small plates inspired by their personal career journeys and restaurants. Alongside these dishes, each restaurant will also have specially designed child-friendly options too, to cater for little ones and families.

This year, as well as the classic food offering, each restaurant will introduce an elevated dish to their menu. The ‘Pub Special' is a dish that brings something a little extra special to the table. Expect bold flavours and premium ingredients as the chefs create completely new dishes or rework house favourites.

Pub in the Park Festival

Highlights at Pub in the Park St Albans (6-8 September)

A favourite addition for Londoners visiting St Albans this year is Sticky Mango, a pan-Asian restaurant with central locations in London's Waterloo and Tower Bridge. Those who enjoy Asian cuisine can feast on dishes such as a Tempura Soft Shell Crab Steam Bun served with Asian slaw and spicy mayonnaise, Thai Spiced Cauliflower, or a Lamb Massaman Curry. Ideal for little ones are the Malaysian Chicken Curry Puffs served with coriander and cumin yoghurt and pickles.

Another local favourite will take pride of place at St Albans this year, which is Thompson St Albans. This Three AA Rosette restaurant is head up by Head Chef Phil Thompson, and will craft innovations on its fine dining classics. The Pub Special is a mouth-watering Lobster Dog served with spiced tomato salsa, compressed lettuce & spicy lobster mayo. Other dishes include Korean Fried Chicken, Sticky Baby Back Pork Ribs and Posh Cheese Chips & Gravy.

Visitors should also head to Collision Course, a brand new restaurant concept by Sabrina Gidda and Thom Bateman which is making its debut at this year's Pub in the Park, before heading on a tour of the UK. Standout dishes include Ultimate Masala Ox Cheek Mac & Cheese, served with dill pickles, wild garlic & beef fat crumb and a Spicy Pork Sando with citrus slaw, pink pickles & mango hot sauce.

Pub in the Park Festival

Other festival highlights:

Also new for 2024 across all locations is the Pitmasters Bar Ticket which also includes a British Afghan BBQ Feast, served up by Cue Point. Each ticket includes a robust Cue Point Platter including dishes such as a Jalapeño Brisket BBQ Glaze Slice, Oak Smoked Tamarind Chicken Wings with spring onion and pickled chili garnish, a ¼ Afghan Naan, Triple Cooked Potatoes and more, with saucy dips to accompany. Ideal for non-meat eaters is the Cue Point Vegan Platter which includes tasty alternatives including, Sweet Corn Ribs tossed in aromatic rub, Borani Kadoo (an oak smoked Afghan squash steak) and Burnt Chilli and Sumac Hispi Cabbage.

For BBQ and entertainment lovers, DJ BBQ is bringing the heat and an incredible performance to Marlow and Reigate. The cooking demo itself is a family friendly stage show, served up alongside foods cooked over the open firepits. Bringing food, fun and energy to his live cooking appearances, he'll be serving up a melt in the mouth 21-hour Smoked Pulled Pork, served with loaded chips and pickles, alongside his DJBBQ Piggy Back Sliders and a punchy Crispy Buffalo Cauliflower slider with celeriac remoulade.

Many chefs and restaurant talent will feature across multiple festival dates and guests are encouraged to check the full menu line up online. The brainchild of Tom Kerridge, Pub in the Park celebrates everything there is to love about the glorious British pub; delicious food, award-winning chefs, epic live music, delicious drinks but above all else a fantastic time with friends and family.