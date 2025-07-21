Hertfordshire's biggest food and music festival unveils 2025 food line-up

This September, Hertfordshire's biggest food and music Pub in the Park returns to St Albans and has announced that it is serving up a blockbuster lineup of live food demos, BBQ masterclasses, and star chef appearances—making food the real headliner of the weekend.

Running from 5-7 September 2025, the UK's favourite food and music festival – fronted by Tom Kerridge – will feature:

· Demos from butchery pros Simon the Butcher, HG Walter, and burger kings The Beefy Boys

· Fire Pit action from BBQ royalty DJ BBQ & Chops, alongside Dragon's Den champions Lumberjaxe

· Miele Kitchen Studio Stage live demos from Atul Kochhar, Adam Woodyatt (yes, Ian Beale himself will be cooking live!), viral foodie Jon Watts, and a special double-act with Tom Kerridge and Jon Watts

· Saturday Kitchen favourites Matt Tebbutt and wine expert Helen McGinn also join the demo line-up

· Culinary maverick George Egg (The Snackhacker) brings his inventive food hacks to the stage

· The unmissable Ginger Wings Hot Wing Challenge and Andy Clarke's CocktailChaos

And food meets talk at the Pod in the Park where you can catch guests joining Simon Rimmer in his fantasy boozer The Park Inn, for the live podcast recordings as Simon brings together an eclectic mix of guests from the world of food and music to chat the breeze and swap stories.

Newcomers to the restaurant and pub line-up this year include The Butcher's Tap and Grill, Temper, Gracey's Pizza, RAPS by Tinie Tempah, and The Incredible Spicemen, joining returning favourites like Dylans at The Kings Arms, Hangfire BBQ, Riwaz, and Ginger Wings.

This year's menus feature pub classics to culinary creativity. From cult BBQ legends Hangfire to giant sourdough pizza slices from local heroes Gracey's Pizza, every vendor is cooking up specially curated small plates to tell their unique story.

Must-try dishes include:

· Temper's Coal Roasted Sweet Potato Taco

· Riwaz by Atul Kochhar's Samosa Chaat

· Ginger Wings' Duck Nut—a fried chicken and doughnut combo you'll never forget

· Dylan's at The King's Arms' gourmet cheeseburger

· The Bombay Potato Vada Pao from the award-winning Incredible Spicemen

Foodies-in-training won't be left out! Special Kids' Dishes will be available throughout Saturday and Sunday afternoons, with child-friendly menus from top vendors.

The M&S Kids Area will be a hub of hands-on fun, packed with activities for the little ones—from Wild Thingz animal encounters and a traditional funfair, to face painting, crafts, and interactive workshops that'll keep mini festival-goers smiling all day long.

The food may be five-star, but the vibes are pure festival. With live performances from Dizzee Rascal, Judge Jules, Daniel Bedingfield, Ministry of Sound Classical, Squeeze, Alfie Boe OBE and more, Pub in the Park is the ultimate celebration of food, music, and community.

And – just announced – Babybird are bringing the iconic You're Gorgeous and other 90s indie gold to St Albans on the Friday. Babybird (otherwise known as Stephen Jones) has had an impressive nine top 10 hits and a recent track in the hit movie Saltburn.

Also, catch the next big thing in music with the Headliner Bandstand Stage returning to spotlight fresh music talent and local artists. And, new for 2025: A late-night Silent Disco experience will bring a unique twist to the festival's after-dark energy.

Add to that world-class wines from Chapel Down, Fire Pit Masterclasses, exclusive Q&As, and a buzzing atmosphere of over 15,000 happy festival-goers – and you've got a weekend of unforgettable flavour and fun to end the Summer of 2025 on a high.