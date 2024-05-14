Heritage Crafts recreated in Hertfordshire Village
Family friendly early summer Festival featuring live demonstrations of traditional crafts, children's games, birds of prey flights, live music and an art exhibition and sale.
A free event in picturesque Flamstead centred on the churchyard. The event marks 800 years since the dedication of the Church of St Leonard's and will include a quarter peal on the church bells.
The crafts include Blacksmithing, Straw hat making, Brick and Flintwork, Hedge laying, pottery, Stone Masonry and Wood Carving(with a chainsaw!)
On Sunday there are traditional children's games and a display of children's art competition in the village hall.
Barbeque run by the Friends of Flamstead School and the village pubs offering food and refreshment.