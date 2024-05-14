Heritage Crafts recreated in Hertfordshire Village

By Carol GibsonContributor
Published 14th May 2024, 16:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Festival featuring live demonstrations of traditional crafts, birds of prey flights, an art exhibition and sale.

Family friendly early summer Festival featuring live demonstrations of traditional crafts, children's games, birds of prey flights, live music and an art exhibition and sale.

A free event in picturesque Flamstead centred on the churchyard. The event marks 800 years since the dedication of the Church of St Leonard's and will include a quarter peal on the church bells.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The crafts include Blacksmithing, Straw hat making, Brick and Flintwork, Hedge laying, pottery, Stone Masonry and Wood Carving(with a chainsaw!)

Most Popular
Part of the highlights for the weekendPart of the highlights for the weekend
Part of the highlights for the weekend

On Sunday there are traditional children's games and a display of children's art competition in the village hall.

Barbeque run by the Friends of Flamstead School and the village pubs offering food and refreshment.