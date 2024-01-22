Hemel's Cold Water Swimming was a huge success.
Cold water swim party last Sunday was a huge success. Around 30 swimmers enjoyed the refreshing dip at Hemel Hempstead leisure centre's outdoor pool
Cold water swimming has become increasingly popular as it has many health benefits such as boots immune system, increases circulation, reduces inflammation, relieves pain, and increases focus and concentration to name just a few.
Why not give it a try? A1 SUP Hire in conjunction with Hemel Leisure centre offer weekly cold water sessions on Wednesdays 10am-11am and Sundays 12pm-1.00pm, session is £5 pp.
You can book online www.a1suphire.co.uk.