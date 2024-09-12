Hemel Town Centre set to come alive with the Hemel Hullabaloo event

Hemel BID is delighted to announce the upcoming Hemel Hullabaloo, a community-focused, family-friendly event scheduled for 29th September 2024, from 11am to 5pm in Hemel Town Centre. This vibrant celebration promises a full day of entertainment, food, and activities for all ages, with the majority being free to attend.

The event will feature a variety of attractions, including:

Live Music – Local musicians will provide a lively soundtrack throughout the day.

Local Food & Drink Vendors – Enjoy a range of delicious food and drink from Hemel’s finest local producers.

Walkabout Performers – Street entertainers will roam the event, engaging and delighting the crowd.

Arts & Crafts – Hands-on craft activities for children and adults to enjoy.

Family-Friendly Free Activities – A wide range of fun, interactive activities for visitors of all ages.

Hemel BID Manager, Nicola Wooldridge, expressed enthusiasm about the event, stating, “The Hemel Hullabaloo is a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together and enjoy a fantastic day of entertainment. We’re proud to host an event that highlights the talent and vibrancy of Hemel Hempstead while offering something for everyone.”

The Hemel Hullabaloo is part of Hemel BID’s ongoing efforts to boost local business, support the community, and enhance the town's cultural offerings. The event is expected to draw visitors from across the region, providing a significant boost to the local economy while fostering a sense of community spirit.

For more information visit www.hemelhempsteadbid.com

Event Details: Date: 29th September 2024 Time: 11am to 5pm Location: Hemel Town Centre

This project has received funding from the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund aims to improve pride in place and increase life chances across the UK investing in communities and place, supporting local business, and people and skills.

For more information, visit www.gov.uk/government/publications/uk-shared-prosperity-fund-prospectus