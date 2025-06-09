Hemel Storm launch their junior summer basketball camp

Hemel Storm Summer Camp

Hemel Storm Summer are delighted to launch their summer basketball camp. Giving juniors the opportunity to spend a week being coached by Hemel Storm players and develop into a future NBL star!

The summer camp will run from Monday 5th August to Thurday 8th August 2025 at The Astley Cooper School with a mixture of indoor and outdoor activities. Each day will run from 9am-3pm with an additional early bird club (8am - 9am) and after camp club (3pm - 5pm) available.

Join us for a fantastic week of taking your game to the next level! A week full of skill development, fun games, making new friends and a BIG tournament!

For full information and to book visit: www.stormbasketball.net/summer2025.