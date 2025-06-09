Hemel Storm launch their junior summer basketball camp

Published 9th Jun 2025
Updated 10th Jun 2025, 09:40 BST
Hemel Storm Summer are delighted to launch their summer basketball camp. Giving juniors the opportunity to spend a week being coached by Hemel Storm players and develop into a future NBL star!

The summer camp will run from Monday 5th August to Thurday 8th August 2025 at The Astley Cooper School with a mixture of indoor and outdoor activities. Each day will run from 9am-3pm with an additional early bird club (8am - 9am) and after camp club (3pm - 5pm) available.

Join us for a fantastic week of taking your game to the next level! A week full of skill development, fun games, making new friends and a BIG tournament!

Running from Monday 4th August until Thursday 7th August 2025, 9.00am to 3.00pm on each day with an early bird and after camp offering also available to add on.

For full information and to book visit: www.stormbasketball.net/summer2025.

