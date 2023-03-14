Hemel shopping centre celebrates upcoming coronation with competition to win £1,000

A Hemel shopping centre is celebrating the upcoming coronation of King Charles III with a competition to win £1,000.

The competition launched on Monday 13th March and is encouraging young talent to design a time capsule that they feel summarises this coronation year. The winning entry will be lucky enough to be buried on location at The Marlowes, and £1,000 will be donated to the winner’s school as a token of their efforts.Entries will close on Friday 28th April, and any entries received by The Marlowes after this time will not be counted. It is therefore advised to take postage time into consideration when submitting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Humphrey Mwanza, general manager at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, said: “We are happy to be starting the coronation celebrations with a fantastic time capsule competition here at The Marlowes. We know we have so many talented young people in this area and we encourage schools to get involved to win this huge prize. We look forward to seeing your entries!”

King Charles III

For further details visit The Marlowes website.

The coronation will take place on Saturday, May 6 2023. This will be eight months on from his automatic appointment as King on September 8 2022. This is the first time a coronation ceremony will take place on a weekend since 1902.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Entries can be made by an individual pupil or as a class, and can be handed into the Centre Management office at The Marlowes, or posted to:

Coronation Art CompetitionThe Marlowes Shopping CentreHemel HempsteadHP1 1DX