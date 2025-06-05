Hemel Old Town Beer Festival to return this July, with tickets on sale now

Ales from local brewers such as Mad Squirrel, Tring Brewery and Chiltern Brewery featured in 2024

Over thirty quality beers and ciders will be offered at Hemel Old Town Beer Festival, hosted once more at the stunning St. Mary's Church.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mid-Chilterns branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has announce the return of Hemel Old Town Beer Festival, to go ahead next month with live music, special guests and a sumptuous street food offering.

Hosted on the weekend of July 18 to 20, the Hemel Old Town Beer Festival will feature over thirty real ales, cider, perry, craft beer and local lager. Live music and street food have been procured by Hemel Old Town Market, and the event's popular 'Family Day' will return on the Sunday with guests under-18 admitted free-of-charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proceeds from the community event will be split between the two not-for-profit organisers, meaning that any surplus will go towards protecting pubs and the historic interior of St. Mary's Church.

Guests are treated to a souvenir glass each year

Each session will be toasted by a special guest speaker, with past VIPs including legendary beer writers, town mayors and naturally, the odd bishop or two. Former Holby City star Rosie Marcel has been announced as the first guest for this year. Rosie is set to toast the festival on Friday evening, before hosting a tutored cider tasting with The Chiltern Cider Company, showcasing bottles made with apples from Rosie's very own local orchard. One-hundred percent of ticket sales for the cider tasting will be donated to The Pack Project, an animal rescue charity for which Rosie Marcel is a proud ambassador.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now at www.hemeloldtownbeerfestival.co.uk

Jared Ward, certified beer sommelier and Beer Festival Organiser says: "We're thrilled for Hemel Old Town Beer Festival to return for its third year. We are excited already to clink glasses with the local community and our guests of honour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a not-for-profit event, our main goals are to champion quality beer and the historic Old Town of Hemel Hempstead. Protecting public houses is CAMRA's MO, and protecting the church and its beneficiary charities is in the interest of Dacorum as a whole. Last year's event saw a sold-out bar as time was called on our last session, our very first family day, this was a dream come true and we can't wait to do it all again."

The festival's offering includes quality drinks, street food, live music and special guest speakers.

Rev. John Williams of St. Mary's Church added:

"Now in its third year, it is brilliant to see the festival bring in so many new local faces. St. Mary's Church is Grade-I listed and is therefore Hemel's oldest building, hospitality and community have flowed through the walls since its opening in 1140.

Building on last year, we have bolstered our flavoured-cider and local lager supplies and we're bringing back Family Day as well as cheap tickets, held at 2024's price of just £5. These aspects were incredibly popular in 2024, as was our outdoor marquee which we've got confirmed for this year too.

Community is at the heart of what we do, last year we raised thousands of pounds for the church and hundreds for our affiliate local causes such as the Langa Township Pre-School Trust."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St. Mary's Church is thought to be Hemel Hempstead's oldest building, dating back to 1140.

Hemel Old Town Beer Festival will open at midday and close at 22:30 on Friday and Saturday (over-18s only), opening at midday on the Sunday and closing at 6pm (all ages welcome).

Tickets for the Hemel Old Town Beer Festival are on sale now starting at just £5. Advance tickets and further information are available at www.hemeloldtownbeerfestival.co.uk