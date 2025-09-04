Hemel Hullabaloo returns to the town centre with free family fun
Highlights of this year’s programme include live music from local performers such as Romy, captivating storytelling sessions with the Magical Story Elves, and hands-on arts and crafts workshops with Kiddle Arts and Crafts. Families can also enjoy a ride on the popular Steam Train and explore stalls offering delicious food and refreshments from local vendors.
All activities and entertainment at Hemel Hullabaloo are free of charge, making it an accessible and welcoming day out for the entire community.
Nicola Wooldridge, BID Manager, said:
"Hemel Hullabaloo is a fantastic opportunity to bring people together and celebrate everything our town centre has to offer. From live music and creative workshops to family-friendly entertainment, the event showcases the best of Hemel while providing a fun and memorable day for visitors of all ages."
Location: Hemel Hempstead Town Centre
Date: 13th September 2025
Cost: Free
For further information, please visit www.hemelhempsteadbid.com