Hemel Hullabaloo returns to the town centre with free family fun

The countdown is on! Hemel Hempstead town centre is gearing up for the return of Hemel Hullabaloo, a vibrant day of free family entertainment, live music, arts and crafts, and delicious local food, taking place on the 13th September.

Highlights of this year’s programme include live music from local performers such as Romy, captivating storytelling sessions with the Magical Story Elves, and hands-on arts and crafts workshops with Kiddle Arts and Crafts. Families can also enjoy a ride on the popular Steam Train and explore stalls offering delicious food and refreshments from local vendors.

All activities and entertainment at Hemel Hullabaloo are free of charge, making it an accessible and welcoming day out for the entire community.

Nicola Wooldridge, BID Manager, said:

"Hemel Hullabaloo is a fantastic opportunity to bring people together and celebrate everything our town centre has to offer. From live music and creative workshops to family-friendly entertainment, the event showcases the best of Hemel while providing a fun and memorable day for visitors of all ages."

Location: Hemel Hempstead Town Centre

Date: 13th September 2025

Cost: Free

For further information, please visit www.hemelhempsteadbid.com