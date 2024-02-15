Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Hemel Hempstead Vegan Market will take over The Marlowes, just outside Primark, this February. The event will feature a huge variety of vegan street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing and jewellery, arts and crafts and charity stalls. All created by a handpicked selection of talented, ethical and sustainable businesses.

Lewis Beresford, VMCO’s Founder says; “We are so excited to be back in Hemel Hempstead. We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers. We also work with many local businesses and can’t wait to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve and introduce them to the wonderful people of Hemel Hempstead!”

