Hemel Hempstead Theatre Company celebrates 100 years with spectacular centenary production

Hemel Hempstead Theatre Company is celebrating its centenary with a spectacular production next month

Hemel Hempstead Theatre Company is proud to announce its Centenary Production, a dazzling celebration of a century of community theatre. This landmark show will bring together the very best moments from the company’s rich history, featuring scenes and songs from beloved productions staged over the last 100 years.

Audiences can look forward to a vibrant and varied evening of theatre, as the company revisits favourites such as Sister Act, Pride and Prejudice, Blithe Spirit, Avenue Q, Cabaret and Chicago, and a touch of early festive fun with an excerpt from a pantomime. With something for everyone – from show-stopping musical numbers to witty drama and heartwarming comedy – this centenary celebration promises to be a fitting tribute to a company that has entertained Hemel Hempstead for generations.

Director Ciaran Connors said: “This production is not only a celebration of our past, but also a showcase of the incredible talent and passion that continues to drive Hemel Hempstead Theatre Company today. We’re thrilled to revisit some of our most memorable shows and share them with audiences old and new.”

Founded in 1925, Hemel Hempstead Theatre Company has been a cornerstone of the local arts scene, delighting audiences with everything from classic drama to contemporary musicals. This special centenary event marks a proud milestone in the company’s history, celebrating both its legacy and its future.

Hemel Hempstead Theatre Company's Centenary Celebration is at The Boxmoor Playhouse on October 10 and October 11.

For tickets, click here

Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime theatrical event – a joyful celebration of 100 years of stories, songs, and unforgettable performances with Hemel Hempstead Theatre Company.