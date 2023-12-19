News you can trust since 1858
Register
BREAKING

Hemel Hempstead Probus Club – ‘'Ukerythmics’

Our next meeting is on Thursday, December 21 and will be held at our usual venue of the Boxmoor Playhouse, 72 St John’s Road, Hemel Hempstead, HP1 1NP.
By Ian ParkerContributor
Published 19th Dec 2023, 09:56 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

On this occasion, the ‘Ukerythmics’ will return to entertain us prior to Christmas.

The ‘Ukerythmics’ are the Ukulele band of the Hemel U3A and will again provide us with some festive entertainment and songs.

Doors will open at 10am with coffee served, the meeting will start at 10.30am and finish at around 12 noon.

Most Popular
Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.
Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether as a Member or as a guest.

So, please find out more about the group’s ‘Events’ by visiting www.hemelprobus.org.uk or by contacting Bill on 07860 241300.

Related topics:Hemel HempsteadMember