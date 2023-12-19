Our next meeting is on Thursday, December 21 and will be held at our usual venue of the Boxmoor Playhouse, 72 St John’s Road, Hemel Hempstead, HP1 1NP.

On this occasion, the ‘Ukerythmics’ will return to entertain us prior to Christmas.

The ‘Ukerythmics’ are the Ukulele band of the Hemel U3A and will again provide us with some festive entertainment and songs.

Doors will open at 10am with coffee served, the meeting will start at 10.30am and finish at around 12 noon.

Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether as a Member or as a guest.