The Hemel Hempstead Probus Club will host a talk by Mike Chapman titled ‘The War Graves Commission' at the next meeting this week.

The talk will take place on Thursday May 18th at the usual venue of Boxmoor Playhouse, 72 St John’s Road, Hemel Hempstead, HP1 1NP.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The CWGG honour and care for the men and women of the Commonwealth forces who died in the First and Second World Wars. Funded by six Member Governments, their work began with building, and now maintaining, cemeteries at 23,000 locations all over the world.

A Cemetery Managed by the War Graves Commission

Doors will open at 10am with coffee served and the meeting will start at 10.30am before finishing at around 12 noon.

The next outing is a return coach outing from Hemel Hempstead to the Kennet & Avon canal. This will feature a horse drawn barge trip with an inclusive ploughman’s lunch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The outing will take place on Wednesday May 31, and further details can be found on the Hemel Hempstead Probus Club website.

Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether as a member or as a guest.

To find out more about the group’s ‘Events’ visit the website or contact Bill on 07860 241300.

About the Commonwealth War Graves Commission

Advertisement

Advertisement