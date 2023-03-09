Hemel Hempstead Probus Club is set to host an English Civil War talk next week.

The next meeting of the club is on Thursday, March 16, and will be held at the usual venue of the Boxmoor Playhouse, 72 St John’s Road, Hemel Hempstead, HP1 1NP.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On this occasion, Paul Robins will give a talk entitled ‘The English Civil War’.

Boxmoor Playhouse is the venue for the Hemel Probus Club

Paul will explore the origins and causes of the conflict that split families and communities as well as looking at the main personalities taking part on both sides.Doors will open at 10am with coffee served, the meeting will start at 10.30am and finish at around 12 noon.

The next outing is a return coach outing from Hemel Hempstead to the Kennet and Avon canal. This will feature a horse drawn barge trip with an inclusive Ploughman's lunch.The outing will take place on Wednesday May 31, and further details can be found on the Hemel Hempstead Probus Club website.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether as a member or as a guest.

You can find out more about the group’s events by visiting the website or by contacting Bill on 07860 241300.

> For the latest news from Dacorum and beyond keep it here on The Gazette website.