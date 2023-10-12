Hemel Hempstead Probus Club – ‘The Legend of The White Mouse, Nancy Wake’
On this occasion, Paul Barwick will give us an illustrated talk entitled ‘The Legend of The White Mouse, Nancy Wake’.
Paul will tell us the story of inspirational WW2 spy Nancy Wake. She was a remarkable woman who lived with the daily threat of torture and death at the hands of the Gestapo.
Doors will open at 10am with coffee served, the meeting will start at 10.30am and finish at around 12.00noon.
The next outing is a coach trip to the London Postal Museum.
The outing will take place on Friday, October 27, and further details can be found on our website.
Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether as a member or as a guest.
So, please find out more about the group’s ‘Events’ by visiting www.hemelprobus.org.uk or by contacting Bill on 07860 241300.