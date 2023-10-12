News you can trust since 1858
Register
BREAKING
Captain Tom: daughter Hannah 'admits family kept money from his books'
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Man dies after falling 20ft into dough machine at bread factory

Hemel Hempstead Probus Club – ‘The Legend of The White Mouse, Nancy Wake’

Our next meeting is on Thursday, October 19 and will be held at our usual venue of the Boxmoor Playhouse, 72 St John’s Road, Hemel Hempstead, HP1 1NP.
By Ian ParkerContributor
Published 12th Oct 2023, 13:51 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

On this occasion, Paul Barwick will give us an illustrated talk entitled ‘The Legend of The White Mouse, Nancy Wake’.

Paul will tell us the story of inspirational WW2 spy Nancy Wake. She was a remarkable woman who lived with the daily threat of torture and death at the hands of the Gestapo.

Doors will open at 10am with coffee served, the meeting will start at 10.30am and finish at around 12.00noon.

Nancy WakeNancy Wake
Nancy Wake
Most Popular

The next outing is a coach trip to the London Postal Museum.

The outing will take place on Friday, October 27, and further details can be found on our website.

Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether as a member or as a guest.

So, please find out more about the group’s ‘Events’ by visiting www.hemelprobus.org.uk or by contacting Bill on 07860 241300.

Related topics:Hemel Hempstead