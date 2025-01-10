Hemel Hempstead Probus Club - ‘The Commonwealth War Graves Commission’

By Ian Parker
Contributor
Published 10th Jan 2025, 11:12 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2025, 11:16 GMT
A CWGC CemeteryA CWGC Cemetery
A CWGC Cemetery
Our next meeting is on Thursday, January 16 which will be held as usual at St Johns Church Hall, Station Road, Hemel Hempstead HP1 1JY.

On this occasion, Mike Chapman will look at the design approach to the Commission's cemeteries and memorials, and the care and maintenance work undertaken. Some specific locations and casualty stories will be described, featuring the story of one of the thirteen casualties named on the Thiepval Memorial with a family link to Hemel Hempstead.

Doors will open as usual at 10am with coffee served, the meeting will start at 10.30 am and finish at around 12noon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether as a Member or as a guest.

So, please find out more about the group’s ‘Events’ by visiting www.hemelprobus.org.uk or by contacting Bill on 07860 241300.

Related topics:Commonwealth War Graves CommissionHemel HempsteadStation Road
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice