Hemel Hempstead Probus Club - ‘The Commonwealth War Graves Commission’

A CWGC Cemetery

Our next meeting is on Thursday, January 16 which will be held as usual at St Johns Church Hall, Station Road, Hemel Hempstead HP1 1JY.

On this occasion, Mike Chapman will look at the design approach to the Commission's cemeteries and memorials, and the care and maintenance work undertaken. Some specific locations and casualty stories will be described, featuring the story of one of the thirteen casualties named on the Thiepval Memorial with a family link to Hemel Hempstead.

Doors will open as usual at 10am with coffee served, the meeting will start at 10.30 am and finish at around 12noon.

Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether as a Member or as a guest.

So, please find out more about the group’s ‘Events’ by visiting www.hemelprobus.org.uk or by contacting Bill on 07860 241300.