Hemel Hempstead Probus Club – ‘My Life in Music – Coronation to Corona’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In his talk, Tony will take us on a trip through his life and love of music, from his first stage performance in 1953 to the present day.

His talk will cover his early musical influences (skiffle, rock & roll etc), his various bands, and the many celebrities he met and worked with along the way.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doors will open as usual at 10.00 am with coffee served, the meeting will start at 10.30 am and finish at around 12.00 noon.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether as a Member or as a guest.