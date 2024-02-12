Hemel Hempstead Probus Club – ‘My Life in Music – Coronation to Corona’
Our next meeting is on Thursday, February 15 and will be held at our new venue at St John’s Church Hall, Station Road, Hemel Hempstead HP1 1JY. On this occasion, Tony Tutton will give us a talk entitled ’My Life in Music – Coronation to Corona’.
In his talk, Tony will take us on a trip through his life and love of music, from his first stage performance in 1953 to the present day.
His talk will cover his early musical influences (skiffle, rock & roll etc), his various bands, and the many celebrities he met and worked with along the way.
Doors will open as usual at 10.00 am with coffee served, the meeting will start at 10.30 am and finish at around 12.00 noon.
Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether as a Member or as a guest.
So, please find out more about the group’s ‘Events’ by visiting www.hemelprobus.org.uk or by contacting Bill on 07860 241300.