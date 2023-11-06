Hemel Hempstead Probus Club – ‘In the Footsteps of a Wedding Toastmaster’

Probus Club’s next meeting is on Thursday, November 16 and will be held at the usual venue of the Boxmoor Playhouse, 72 St John’s Road, Hemel Hempstead, HP1 1NP.

On this occasion, James Higgs will give an illustrated talk entitled ‘In the Footsteps of a Wedding Toastmaster’.

James will tell members how he became a professional Toast Master, after 49 years in the property world in and around North London. He will relate his early experiences and recount a number of particularly amusing wedding day occurrences.

Doors will open at 10am with coffee served, the meeting will start at 10.30am and finish at around 12.00 noon.

James Higgs

Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether as a member or as a guest.