Hemel Hempstead Probus Club – ‘Forgery and counterfeiting throughout the ages’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Forgery and counterfeiting may be defined as copying with the intent to deceive. They are the making of realistic imitations for the purpose of passing them off as genuine articles, usually for profit. In law there is a slight difference between them.

Doors will open as usual at 10.00 am with coffee served, the meeting will start at 10.30 am and finish at around 12.00 noon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether as a member or as a guest.