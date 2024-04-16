Hemel Hempstead Probus Club – ‘Forgery and counterfeiting throughout the ages’
Our next meeting is on Thursday, April 18 which will be held as usual at St Johns Church Hall, Station Road, Hemel Hempstead HP1 1JY. On this occasion, John Waller will give us a talk entitled ’Forgery and counterfeiting throughout the ages’.
Forgery and counterfeiting may be defined as copying with the intent to deceive. They are the making of realistic imitations for the purpose of passing them off as genuine articles, usually for profit. In law there is a slight difference between them.
Doors will open as usual at 10.00 am with coffee served, the meeting will start at 10.30 am and finish at around 12.00 noon.
Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether as a member or as a guest.
So, please find out more about the group’s ‘Events’ by visiting www.hemelprobus.org.uk or by contacting Bill on 07860 241300.