Hemel Hempstead Probus Club – ‘Don't poke the bear’

Russian Troops in Georgia

Our next meeting is on Thursday, September 18 which will be held as usual at St Johns Church Hall, Station Road, Hemel Hempstead HP1 1JY. A talk by Clive Trott.

Clive will talk about five days in August 2008 when Russia invaded Georgia. He was commanding the UN Observer force as a seconded British Army Officer for the duration of the 2008 conflict between Russia and Georgia.

Doors will open as usual at 10.00 am with coffee served, the meeting will start at 10.30am and finish at around 12noon.

Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether as a member or as a guest.

So, please find out more about the group’s ‘Events’ by visiting www.hemelprobus.org.uk or by contacting Bill on 07860 241300.