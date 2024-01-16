News you can trust since 1858
Hemel Hempstead Probus Club – ‘Comedians in the 20th Century’

Our next meeting is on Thursday, January 18 and will be held at our new venue at St Johns Church Hall, Station Road, Hemel Hempstead HP1 1JY.
By Ian ParkerContributor
Published 16th Jan 2024, 13:17 GMT
On this occasion, Grahame Williams will give us a talk entitled ’Comedians in the 20th Century’

Grahame is a former JP (1988 to 2007) and provides talks on a wide range of subjects. He will talk about a number of famous comedians from the last century.

Doors will open as usual at 10am with coffee served, the meeting will start at 10.30am and finish at around 12noon.

Comedians of the 20th CenturyComedians of the 20th Century
Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether as a Member or as a guest.

So, please find out more about the group’s ‘Events’ by visiting www.hemelprobus.org.uk or by contacting Bill on 07860 241300.

