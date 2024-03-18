Hemel Hempstead Probus Club – ‘Another Icarus - The Rise and Fall of Percy Pilcher’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On this occasion, Roy Smart will give us a talk entitled ’Another Icarus - The Rise and Fall of Percy Pilcher’.

In his talk, Roy will describe the art of flight and the tale of aviation pioneer Percy Pilcher and his wonderful sister. Percy Sinclair Pilcher was a British inventor and pioneer aviator who was this country's foremost experimenter in unpowered flight near the end of the nineteenth century.

After corresponding with Otto Lilienthal, Pilcher had considerable success with developing hang gliders until his untimely death in an aviation accident in 1899.

The Pilcher Hawk of 1898

Doors will open as usual at 10am with coffee served, the meeting will start at 10.30am and finish at around 12 noon.

Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether as a member or as a guest.