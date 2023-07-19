Hemel Hempstead Probus Club - A History of the Nickey Line

The Harpenden to Hemel Hempstead branch line of the Midland Railway Company was opened on 16 July 1877. The line was built to link the straw plait trade in Hemel Hempstead with the hat makers of Luton but also to provide a local passenger service, soon linking to the mainline services from Harpenden to London.

Doors will open at 10.00 am with coffee served, the meeting will start at 10.30 am and finish at around 12.00 noon.

The next outing is a return coach trip from Hemel Hempstead to the Didcot Railway Centre. The outing will take place on Wednesday August 2, and further details can be found on our website.

Hemel Hempstead Railway Station, 11 May 1957

Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether as a Member or as a guest.