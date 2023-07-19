News you can trust since 1858
Hemel Hempstead Probus Club - A History of the Nickey Line

Our next meeting is on Thursday, July 20 and will be held at our usual venue of the Boxmoor Playhouse, 72 St John’s Road, Hemel Hempstead, HP1 1NPOn this occasion, David Abernethy will give us an illustrated talk entitled ‘A History of the Nickey Line’.
By Ian ParkerContributor
Published 19th Jul 2023, 15:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 15:14 BST

The Harpenden to Hemel Hempstead branch line of the Midland Railway Company was opened on 16 July 1877. The line was built to link the straw plait trade in Hemel Hempstead with the hat makers of Luton but also to provide a local passenger service, soon linking to the mainline services from Harpenden to London.

Doors will open at 10.00 am with coffee served, the meeting will start at 10.30 am and finish at around 12.00 noon.

The next outing is a return coach trip from Hemel Hempstead to the Didcot Railway Centre. The outing will take place on Wednesday August 2, and further details can be found on our website.

Hemel Hempstead Railway Station, 11 May 1957Hemel Hempstead Railway Station, 11 May 1957
Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether as a Member or as a guest.

So find out more about the Group's events by visiting www.hemelprobus.org.uk, or by contacting Bill on 07860 241300.

